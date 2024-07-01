Greater Contribution raises funds for women’s empowerment in Uganda

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Greater Contribution organization is helping empower women in Uganda with a new fundraiser set for July 7.

Below is a press release on the organization's newest project:

The Greater Contribution is on the move to empower women in remote villages in Uganda.

A special “Move 2 Empower” online fundraiser July 7-20 kicks off a vital mission to help provide micro loans and training to women in remote villages, so they have the tools and support needed to provide for their families.

If that sounds personal, it is. More than 31,000 micro loans have been issued since the non-profit was founded in 2006 by Thousand Oaks resident Karon Wright. Thousands of lives have been changed, and with a loan repayment rate of 98%, future generations share in each success.

The two-week fundraiser opens an inquiry to “What moves YOU to empower women in rural Uganda?” Previous donors will be sharing their testimonials on social media. And courageous women enrolled in the program will also be revealing personal accounts of the life-changing work being done.

Pauline, 33, with five children shares her gratitude: “Before I joined TGC I had a very small business that would not support my family and my husband was a drunkard. Once I began TGC program, I was trained to do business, manage my finances, and do savings. This loan program has uplifted my business from small vegetables to buying and selling produce. All my children are in school, my husband has reformed through various counseling sessions TGC program provided, and we are living as one happy family. Thank you for restoring Joy, Peace, and Love back to my life and family.”

To join the movement, donate at: https://give.donationpay.org/greatercontribution/move2empower/

The Greater Contribution