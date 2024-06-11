Oxnard man sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for murdering grandmother and granddaughter Tuesday

VENTURA, Calif. – Jacob Anthony Caliboso received a 30-year to life sentence in prison Tuesday for murdering Elva Andrade and Nevaeh Gomez in 2020, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office (VCDAO).

A jury previously convicted the 25-year-old from Oxnard on April 30 on two counts of second-degree murder after he was under the influence of drugs while driving and crashing into a motorcycle with the two victims, explained the VCDAO.

Caliboso never slowed his car from 55 miles per hour according to CHP officers and never used his brakes as investigators found social media posts and videos of him driving while using drugs in the weeks leading up to the crash, detailed the VCDAO.

The jury was presented a collection out of over 1,000 said social media posts where the 25-year-old refused to show reflection about the potential consequences of the incident, according to the VCDAO.

A restitution hearing is set for July 9 and judges gave Caliboso the maximum sentence after killing the 52-year-old and the 7-year-old child, explained the VCDAO.