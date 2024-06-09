Man arrested for handgun and ammo possession at 1900 block of Pericles Place in Oxnard Saturday night

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department (OPD) officers arrested a 19-year-old man from Oxnard for both ammo and handgun possession at the 1900 block of Pericles Place in the city Saturday night.

The teenager was reportedly armed with a handgun in front of the home and officers later matched the suspect and later searched his car for the weapon and other evidence, according to the OPD.

Investigators found an empty handgun holster and ammo on the sidewalk near the car and found four guns, three of which were unregistered, and more ammo in the trunk of the car, detailed the OPD.

The teenager was later booked into the Ventura County Jail for many felony firearm violations. Those with information on this case or other criminal activity are encouraged to contact the OPD on its website.