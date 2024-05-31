Ventura man sentenced for 2012 murder Friday

VENTURA, Calif. – Gilbert Villanueva was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2012 murder of 14-year-old Joshua Angel Burciaga Friday with his sentence announced by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office (VCDAO).

Villanueva pled guilty to one count of first-degree murder on May 3 and admitted to the special allegation that the crime was committed for a criminal street gang's benefit, according to the VCDAO.

Villanueva and another man went to Saticoy Park on June 27, 2012 and recognized Burciaga, seeking revenge for injuries to another gang member, explained the VCDAO.

Burciaga tried to flee but both Villanueva and the other man fired at him with revolvers until he fell and fired additional shots while Burciaga begged for his life and was later pronounced dead at the scene, detailed the VCDAO.

Both the Ventura man and the other man fled and tried concealing and destroying evidence that linked them to the murder, according to the VCDAO.

The medical examiner's report found Burciaga suffered multiple gunshot wounds, two of which were to the head at close range, explained the VCDAO.

Villanueva was arrested on July 17, 2012 for the murder and two murder weapons were wrapped in the same bandanas both men were wearing that night and found buried at a Santa Paula ranch, detailed the VCDAO.

Villanueva was 17 years old at the time of the crime but prosecutors successfully argued that the case be taken to adult court due to the serious nature, according to the VCDAO.

Villanueva's partner in the crime was also 17 when the murder happened and was arrested on October 3, 2012, for his involvement in the murder, explained the VCDAO.

The partner was also sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for his involvement, detailed the VCDAO.