Simi Valley Police officers arrest man for assault with a deadly weapon at 4700 block of Adam Rd. Saturday night

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Simi Valley Police officers arrested a man for assault with a deadly weapon at the 4700 block of Adam Rd. just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

Officers initially arrived to see an adult male with a cut on his head and transported him to a local trauma center for injury treatment, according to the SVPD.

A 35-year-old man was contacted for the incident and arrested and booked to the Ventura County Sheriff's Officer Pre-Trial Detention Facility, after officers discovered he'd cut the victim with a box cutter on the head, detailed the SVPD.