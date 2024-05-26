Skip to Content
Ventura County

Ivy Lawn Memorial Park flying flags of military men and women in honor of Memorial Day

Flags from military men and women line Ivy Lawn Memorial Park during Memorial Day Weekend
VENTUEA, Calif.-Flags are waving along the Avenue of Flags.

It is a Memorial Day tradition at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura.

They are flags donated by the families of military men and women.

Many families spent Memorial Day Weekend tending to the graves of their loved ones.

There is a Veterans Circle at the entrance of the park and sculptures and flags representing every branch of the military in the middle of the park.

The public is welcome to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

