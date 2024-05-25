Ventura man charged with human trafficking and sex crimes against minor Friday

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County DA's Office announced Friday that Gerardo Hernandez Cruz of Ventura was charged with three felony counts and four special allegations related to sex crimes and human trafficking of a minor.

Cruz received charges and special allegations for the following crimes:

Charges:

PC 236.1 – Human trafficking of a minor

PC 261(a)(2) – Forcible rape

PC 289(a)(1)(C) – Forcible sexual penetration on minor over 14

Special Allegations:

(3 counts) CRC 4.421(a)(3) – Victim was particularly vulnerable

PC264(c)(2) – Victim was 14 years old or older

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies received a 911 text and interviewed the minor victim who asked for aid in Casitas Springs on May 9.

Deputies later interviewed the victim and learned that she had allegedly been transported from Mexico to Ventura County, according to the VC DA's Office.

Cruz is accused of perpetrating sex acts against her will after she arrived as was arraigned on May 13 in Ventura County with a non-guilty plea, explained the VC DA's Office.

Cruz remains in custody with bail set at $500,000, according to the VC DA's Office.