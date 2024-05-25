Skip to Content
Ventura County

Multiple road closures announced in Santa Paula Saturday

Santa Paula Police Department
today at 10:31 am
Published 10:49 am

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – The Santa Paula Police Department announced multiple road closures in the city for Saturday.

According to the SPPD, Oak Street from Saticoy Street through Orchard Street and on Orchard Street from Oak Street through 12th Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 13th Street from Saticoy Street through Orchard Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

A procession will take place at 2:45 p.m. on these intersections and once the procession has passed the roads will reopen, explained the SPPD.

It is recommended that the area be avoided and that delays are expected if driving through the area, detailed the SPPD.

Santa Paula Police Department

Caleb Nguyen

