Superior Court of California, County of Ventura Judge David Worley retires after 17 years of service Monday

VENTURA, Calif. – Judge David Worley of the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura (VCSCC) retired Monday after over 17 years serving the organization, according to the VCSCC.

Worley has served since 2008 as The Judge of the VCSCC and worked as the Court Commissioner by the Judges of the VCSCC before his current position in 2007.

Worley served civil, criminal and juvenile cases while also serving as a Supervising Judge of the Simi Valley Courthouse during his time as a court judicial officer.

Worley served as a law partner from 2003-2007 in Oxnard and from 1984 until 2002 served as a law partner elsewhere.

Worley also served as Deputy District Attorney for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office from 1981-1984.

From land use, real estate and business transactions, civil litigation, will and trust disputes and also alternative dispute resolution, Worley's law experience led to a Public Safety Award in 2019 from the Knights of Columbus.