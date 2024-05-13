Pedestrian dies after fatal hit-and-run collision at Cooper Road & Grant Avenue in Oxnard Tuesday

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department (OPD) officers pronounced a man dead after he was unresponsive in the middle of Grant Avenue and Cooper Road at 5:31 a.m. Tuesday, according to the OPD.

Officers found the male in the roadway with injuries linked to traffic collisions and despite emergency medical services arriving, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, explained the OPD.

The driver responsible fled in his dark blue Nissan Sentra with moderate damage on his license plate above the rear bumper and investigators believe the victim was crossing the sidewalk when he was struck, detailed the OPD.

Those with information on the case are asked to contact the OPD at 805-385-7600.