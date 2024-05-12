Santa Paula High School teacher chosen to travel to Poland this summer as one of 32 U.S. educators

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Megan Hernandez, a teacher for Santa Paula High School, earned a chance to travel to Poland this summer on behalf of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation.

We are thrilled to announce that Megan Hernandez, one of Santa Paula High School’s standout teachers, has been selected for the esteemed Auschwitz Legacy Fellowship by the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation. In just her second year as the Advanced Placement European History teacher, Hernandez has made a significant impact on the academic success and personal growth of her students.

Megan teaches several classes of World History to 10th graders, as well as one class of AVID to 9th graders, helping guide students in their pursuit of academic excellence. She is a beloved member of the Santa Paula High School faculty, also leading the AVID Club and serving as the Sophomore Class Advisor. Her dedication and passion for teaching are apparent in all her roles on campus.

The Auschwitz Legacy Fellowship selected 32 educators from across the United States this school year. This prestigious program recognizes Megan's outstanding work with Santa Paula High School students in teaching about World War II-era Europe. Her dedication to ensuring students understand the complexities of history and its impact on the present and future earned her a place in this unique fellowship.

Through the program, Megan is undertaking coursework on the Holocaust and will be traveling to Poland this summer to visit Krakow, Warsaw, and the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. This immersive experience will enhance her understanding of the Holocaust and its atrocities, providing her with deeper insights to share with her students.

Megan's participation in the fellowship will enrich her teaching, empowering her to offer Santa Paula High School students a profound understanding of the personal experiences of individuals subjected to the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust. Her ability to impart the significance of history in students' lives will undoubtedly foster a greater sense of empathy and awareness within the school community.

Upon her return, Megan will be equipped with a broader knowledge of the Holocaust, which she will use to create impactful and meaningful lessons for her students. Santa Paula High School is proud to have Megan Hernandez as part of its teaching team and looks forward to the continued exceptional work she will do in the classroom.

