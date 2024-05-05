California Highway Patrol officers arrest woman after vehicle pursuit late Saturday in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – California Highway Patrol officers arrested an 18-year-old woman after a vehicle pursuit late Saturday night that began in Santa Barbara County, according to the CHP.

Ventura Area CHP units joined the pursuit at Telephone Road on Highway 101 southbound where the woman reached a dead end, explained the CHP.

CHP officers tried to end the pursuit when the teen struck the right front of a patrol car where an officer sustained minor injuries from the impact, detailed the CHP.

Officers then took the 18-year-old into custody and medical personnel evaluated all parties involved after arrival at the scene, according to the CHP.

This is an ongoing investigation and witnesses are asked to contact CHP Ventura at 805-662-2640.