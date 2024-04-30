Ventura man sentenced to five years in state prison for criminal threats and officer assault

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office (VC DAO) announced a five-year sentence for Nathan Journigan of Ventura after he pled guilty to criminal threats and felony prevention of a police officer from performing their duty.

The 30-year-old Journigan also pled guilty to misdemeanor assault on a peace officer and several other special allegations and enhancements in addition to his March 27 guilty plea, according to the VC DAO.

Journigan was arguing with his mother at their Ventura apartment complex last November when a neighbor told him to lower the noise, explained the VC DAO.

The Ventura native proceeded to threaten and make racist comments toward the African-American man, causing him to call 911 along with two other neighbors in the apartment complex that same night, detailed the VC DAO.

Ventura Police Department officers arrived at Journigan's apartment and proceeded to enter after no response was given, explained the VC DAO.

The 30-year-old then proceeded to tell officers that he had a loaded gun and that he'd stab police K-9 units after which officers then tased him, according to the VC DAO.

Journigan pulled a flat-screen TV and threw it at an officer and hit one in the leg while down, after which police K-9 were deployed and officers arrested Journigan.

Journigan was arrested on the following charges and special allegations:

Charges:

PC 422 – Criminal Threats

PC 69(a) – Attempt to prevent an executive officer from performing duty

PC 241(c) – Assault on a peace officer

Special Allegations