Man dies from fatal traffic collision near 300 block of Grand Ave. in Ojai Sunday afternoon

today at 12:43 pm
OJAI, Calif. – A man died from injuries sustained in a fatal traffic collision on Sunday afternoon near the 300 Block of Grand Ave, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO).

David Whalen was on his scooter when a car crashed into him at 3:38 p.m. on Grand Ave. near the intersection of Lion Street, explained the VCSO.

The car was westbound on Grand Ave. when it crashed into Whalen as emergency services airlifted him from the Nordoff High School parking lot to Ventura County Medical Center where he died from his injuries, detailed the VCSO.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and those with information are asked to contact Sergeant Greg Cadman at 805-646-1414.

Caleb Nguyen

