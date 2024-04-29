Ventura County announces new MLS NEXT pro soccer team

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Major League Soccer (MLS) and the LA Galaxy announced its MLS NEXT pro team will now compete under the name Ventura County FC (VCFC), replacing its former title of LA Galaxy II.

This move between the Galaxy and Oak Sports Holding will help expand the presence of soccer as the first pro team of its kind on the Central Coast including cities like Oxnard, Santa Paula and Thousand Oaks among others.

Community initiatives, growth for American soccer in anticipation of the 2026 World Cup among other competitions and establishing youth development academies will all be part of this exciting move.

“We are excited to partner with Oak Sports Holding to bring professional soccer to Ventura County and its surrounding communities. LA Galaxy’s second team is about player development and a player pathway into the first team. As we kick off this new partnership with Oak Sports Holding, we are confident that Ventura County FC will have success on and off the field.” LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer, Tom Braun

VCFC will play the rest of their season's games at California Lutheran University after participation in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup back in March.

Cobi Jones, National Soccer Hall of Fame Inductee and Westlake Village native spoke about the exciting moves for his hometown area.

“Growing up in this community, I was captivated at the sheer number of soccer enthusiasts and talented players," said Jones. "Despite the abundance of local skill, only a few ventured into professional soccer. Joining Ventura County FC, I'm thrilled to play a key role in bringing top-tier soccer and entertainment to my hometown. We're very excited for this VCFC, MLS NEXT Pro and LA Galaxy collaboration.”

VCFC's first game at CLU will be May 19 and for tickets and more information, visit the VCFC website.