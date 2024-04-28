Moorpark Unified recognized as California Green Ribbon School awardee

MOORPARK, Calif. – The Moorpark Unified School District announced its status as a 2024 California Green Ribbon School Friday for exemplary commitment toward environmental goals.

Below is a press release from the Moorpark Unified School District on its prestigious honor:

(Moorpark, California) April 26, 2024—Moorpark Unified School District proudly announces its recognition as a 2024 California Green Ribbon School Awardee, a prestigious honor given to schools and school districts that demonstrate exemplary commitment to environmental sustainability and education.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond revealed that MUSD is a Bronze-level recipient of the 2024 California Green Ribbon Schools awards on Fri., April 26. The recognition underscores MUSD's dedication to green energy practices, conservation and the promotion of environmentally-friendly lessons and outdoor learning opportunities.

The Green Ribbon Schools award was announced one day after Moorpark Unified added five new electric buses to its fleet, for a total of eight now in service. The district will receive five more in the coming months.

"Our district is deeply honored to receive this recognition," Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hays said. "This award reflects our ongoing dedication to instilling environmental consciousness in our students and fostering a culture of sustainability within our community."

MUSD's initiatives include school gardens, drip irrigation, eco-friendly purchasing practices, student wellness centers, sourcing local produce, nutrition education, environmental literacy classroom lessons, projects and field trips. In addition, the district is shifting to an all-electric bus fleet and has begun a districtwide project to install solar panels at school sites as well as the district office.

These efforts have not only reduced environmental impact but also empowered students to become active participants in addressing global and local environmental challenges.

"California Green Ribbon Schools are at the forefront of nurturing the next generation’s capacity for creativity and critical thinking, thereby equipping them to become effective stewards of our environment both today and in the years to come," Superintendent Thurmond said.

MUSD joins a select group of schools and districts recognized for their innovative approaches to environmental education and sustainability.

Moorpark Unified School District