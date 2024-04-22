North Hollywood bicyclist dies after fatal crash at Oxnard Boulevard on Highway 101 Sunday night

OXNARD, Calif. – A 35-year-old North Hollywood biker died after sustaining injuries from a traffic collision at the northbound off-ramp at Oxnard Boulevard on Highway 101 Sunday night, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs contributed to the incident but the investigation is ongoing, as detailed by the OPD.

The driver that caused the collision was making a right turn from the 101 off-ramp when she collided with Joey Paquet, who was riding southbound in the northbound lane, according to the OPD.

Paquet was pronounced dead at the scene as the driver remained present to cooperate with investigators, explained the OPD.

Those with additional information in the case can contact the OPD via phone at 805-385-7600.