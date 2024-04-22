Skip to Content
Ventura County

North Hollywood bicyclist dies after fatal crash at Oxnard Boulevard on Highway 101 Sunday night

KEYT News Channel 3-12
By
today at 12:11 pm
Published 12:31 pm

OXNARD, Calif. – A 35-year-old North Hollywood biker died after sustaining injuries from a traffic collision at the northbound off-ramp at Oxnard Boulevard on Highway 101 Sunday night, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs contributed to the incident but the investigation is ongoing, as detailed by the OPD.

The driver that caused the collision was making a right turn from the 101 off-ramp when she collided with Joey Paquet, who was riding southbound in the northbound lane, according to the OPD.

Paquet was pronounced dead at the scene as the driver remained present to cooperate with investigators, explained the OPD.

Those with additional information in the case can contact the OPD via phone at 805-385-7600.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
bike death
fatal traffic collision
highway 101
KEYT
oxnard
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content