Ventura County

Ventura Harbor Patrol Officers rescue two children from ocean Sunday afternoon

Ventura Harbor Patrol
By
today at 5:13 pm
Published 5:32 pm

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Harbor Patrol (VHP) rescued two children, one being unconscious, from a rip current this afternoon at around 2:20 p.m.

A rescue swimmer was deployed for the unconscious victim 100 yards from the beach and life-saving measures were immediately implemented for the child, according to the VHP.

The VHP transferred care for the patient to Ventura City Fire and American Medical Response as they were taken to Ventura County Medical Center for further treatment and examination, explained the VHP.

The second victim mentioned made it back to the beach safely and was not transported to the hospital after treatment from Ventura City Fire and American Medical Response, detailed the VHP.

VHP officers and California State Parks Lifeguards remained on the beach for the rest of the day with no further rescues but for precautionary measures, reported the VHP.

More information on this story will be provided as it becomes available.

Caleb Nguyen

