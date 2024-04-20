Driver dies after vehicle accident and fire on Highway 118 in Simi Valley early Saturday morning

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – A driver died after a vehicle accident and subsequent fire on Highway 118 at Sycamore Drive in Simi Valley Saturday morning according to the California Highway Patrol, Moorpark division.

CHP reported that officers arrived to find the driver's SUV overturned and on fire, blocking several lanes.

The driver unfortunately already died from their injuries when officers arrived, according to the Simi Valley Acorn.

More information for this story will be provided as it becomes available.