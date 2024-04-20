Skip to Content
Ventura County

Driver dies after vehicle accident and fire on Highway 118 in Simi Valley early Saturday morning

CHP Moorpark
By
Published 10:47 am

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – A driver died after a vehicle accident and subsequent fire on Highway 118 at Sycamore Drive in Simi Valley Saturday morning according to the California Highway Patrol, Moorpark division.

CHP reported that officers arrived to find the driver's SUV overturned and on fire, blocking several lanes.

The driver unfortunately already died from their injuries when officers arrived, according to the Simi Valley Acorn.

More information for this story will be provided as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
CHP
CHP moorpark
fatal crash
KEYT
moorpark
simi valley

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content