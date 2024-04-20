Community Colleges of Ventura County select two new college presidents

CAMARILLO, Calif. – The VCCCD Board of Trustees and Chancellor Dr. Rick Maclennan announced Wednesday Dr. Roberto Gonzalez and Dr. Claudia Lourido Habib as the new presidents of the Oxnard and Ventura colleges.

These selections came after a national search and both candidates are expected to assume their new roles in July.

Dr. Gonzalez's expertise in student service and academic affairs were keys to his selection, one that he took great humility in accepting.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to have been selected to lead Oxnard College,” said Dr. Gonzalez. “I look forward to serving all the members of our community including students, faculty, classified professionals and administrators. I am eager to play a role in enhancing the outstanding academic programs, academic and student services and resources we provide to our students.”

Dr. Lourido-Habib's specialty in social and economic mobility enhancement will guide community college students, reflective of her journey through higher education.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join the Ventura County Community College District,” said Dr. Lourido-Habib. “I am eager to collaborate with the administrative team, faculty, classified professionals and community members to build upon Ventura College's legacy of excellence and to provide transformative educational opportunities to students.”

