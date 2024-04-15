First responders tend to vehicle accident into power pole near Ventura’s Foothill Road Monday night

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura City Fire received calls about a large explosion caused by a vehicle crash into a power pole on Foothill Road Monday night.

Crews found a car that left the road which hit a power pole with over 60,000 volts of electricity, according to the Ventura City Fire Department.

The sole person in the car was treated and released to the Ventura Police Department as SoCal Edison ensured all power lines were safe and no longer charged, explained the Ventura City Fire Department.

Residential power is being rerouted and shouldn't affect anybody though cell service may be spotty and Foothill Road will be closed for several hours while repairs that will take several days begin, detailed the Ventura City Fire Department.