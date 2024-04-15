Cal State Channel Islands honors two county leaders shaped by higher education

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Ventura County Community Foundation CEO Vanessa Bechtel and retired CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) counselor Angela Timmons will both earn honorary doctorates at the university commencement May 18.

Timmons' support for CSUCI's Black students and helpful services through her time as a counselor earned the Oxnard native the honor.

After earning degrees in social work at Columbia College in Missouri and a doctorate in Public Administration from the University of La Verne, Timmons began falling in love with gospel singing.

That love soon led to connections across the campus where she will now earn her honorary doctorate from the university.

Bechtel's path included a master's in business from USC and services as the executive director of the Santa Barbara City College Foundation.

Creation of fundamental access to education helped lead her to Ventura County and ultimately the university that will honor her next month.

For more information about the university, visit the CSUCI website.