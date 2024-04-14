Ventura County issues Ocean Water Quality Monitoring Report in response to rainy weekend

VENTURA, Calif. – The Environmental Health Division for the County of Ventura issued a warning Friday for potential runoff for the beaches and other bodies of water around the area.

Stormwater can carry bacteria as well as other hazards such as logs and tree limbs that can be serious injury risks should people go into beachy waters.

Contact with the water can cause diseases and should be avoided for at least three days after rainfall ends.

Items that also come in contact should be cleaned thoroughly with soap and water if they come in contact with rainwater.

The advisory will remain intact for three days after the rainfall ends and bacteria sample results from water can be found online at the Environmental Health Division website.