Thousand Oaks police arrest man for possession of narcotics Tuesday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Thousand Oaks patrol deputies arrested a 50-year-old man in possession of several narcotics on Tuesday.

Thousand Oaks deputies reported that they learned of the Thousand Oaks man's active probation while at a traffic stop and later searched him.

The search resulted in finding several narcotics and a large amount of cash suspected to be a product of selling said drugs, according to Thousand Oaks deputies.

The 50-year-old also admitted that he was living in a tent and gave away the location which contained even more narcotics during the search, detailed Thousand Oaks deputies.

Detectives conducted further research and investigated the man's tent and arrested him for Possession for Sales of a Controlled Substance and Sale/Transport/Offer to Sell a Controlled Substance, according to Thousand Oaks deputies.

The man was later booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility where he is in custody with a scheduled bail totaling $200,000, according to Thousand Oaks deputies.