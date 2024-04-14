California Highway Patrol reports wrong-way driver crash on Highway 101 in Camarillo Springs early Sunday morning

CAMARILLO, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Ventura Communications Center (VCC) received calls about a wrong-way driver causing an 11-car crash just after midnight on Sunday.

CHP detailed that the 24-year-old wrong-way driver was driving a 2008 Honda Civic southbound on Highway 101 in the northbound lanes, later crashing head-on into another Honda Civic driven by a 44-year-old man.

Alcohol is believed to be a major factor in the crash and the 24-year-old man was arrested on a DUI charge, explained CHP.

Both cars immediately stopped and both the 44-year-old from Port Hueneme and 24-year-old from Santa Barbara were taken to Los Robles Regional Medical Center for treatment of major injuries, according to CHP.

Ventura County Fire Department arrived on the scene to assess medical treatment for the other nine vehicles that sustained moderate to major damage in the crash, explained CHP.

CHP mentioned that investigations are still ongoing for both the cause and circumstances around the 24-year-old's time in the car as well as how far he drove on the highway before crashing.

The crash closed US 101 northbound for about three hours while VCFD personnel assisted with medical care and clearing the scene, according to CHP.

Anyone with more information on the details of the crash is encouraged to contact CHP's Moorpark Office at 805-553-0800.