Port Hueneme Police Department provides update on March death investigation

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Port Hueneme Police Department (PHPD) officers provided an update Friday on a death investigation that began in March.

PHPD officers received calls about gunshots at a home within the 700 block of East Port Hueneme Road on March 16.

Two people were found dead in the home and later identified as a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman Eva Berrueto-Gough who was pregnant, according to the PHPD.

No outstanding suspects nor other parties are involved with this current investigation, explained the PHPD.

Berrueto-Gough suffered multiple gunshot wounds and her death is classified as a homicide according to the PHPD.

The fetus' death was attributed to multiple maternal and fetal gunshot wounds, also classified as a homicide, explained the PHPD.

The PHPD later explained that the cause of death for the 22-year-old man was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head and neck with crime lab testing still being performed for his manner of death.

Community members can also make anonymous reports by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or by visiting their website.

