Oxnard gang member sentenced to life without parole plus 27 years for murder

VENTURA, Calif. – District Attorney Erik Narasenko announced Friday a life sentence plus 27 years without parole for David Guadalupe Calderon for the first-degree murder of Edwin Herrera, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office (VC DA's Office).

Calderon was a registered gang member and murdered Herrera on Feb. 29, 2012, in the Lemonwood neighborhood of Oxnard, explained the Oxnard Police Department (OPD)

Herrera was moving his vehicle to avoid a parking ticket when Calderon and another gang member asked about Herrera's gang affiliation., detailed the OPD.

Despite Herrera stating he was not a gang member, Calderon shot him in the neck and then fled the scene with a gang member he was driving with, according to the OPD.

Herrera unfortunately died from his injuries at a nearby hospital shortly after his family found him slumped over in his car after the gunshot, explained the OPD.

Calderon later sold the gun used for the murder where investigators from the OPD connected the weapon back to him thanks to surveillance footage and forensic investigation.

Calderon was already in custody for an unrelated robbery charge when the OPD indicted and charged him with the murder of Herrera, according to the OPD.

Calderon was also charged on the following special allegations by the OPD: