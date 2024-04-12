OXNARD, Calif.– A motorcyclist was hospitalized with significant injuries after a traffic collision in the area of Third Street and Marquita Street in Oxnard Thursday.

On Apr. 11, around 8:27 p.m., first responders were sent to a call for a traffic collision involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle in the area of Third Street and Marquita Street state Oxnard Police Department.

Arriving first responders discovered a motorcyclist, later identified as 50-year-old Oxnard resident Antonio Magallanes, in the roadway with "significant injuries" and he was transported to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment detail Oxnard Police Department.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, the driver of the Honda Accord involved with the collision, Jorge Cruz Bautista, remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Investigators believe that Magallanes was traveling westbound on Third Street and collided with the Honda at the intersection of Marquita Street detail the Oxnard Police Department.

It is currently believed that speed may have been a factor in the incident, but the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Joseph Clarke at 805-385-7749 or via email at joseph.clarke@oxnardpd.org detail the Oxnard Police Department.