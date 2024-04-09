Skip to Content
Ventura County community colleges launch affordable bachelor degree programs

Ventura County Community Colleges
Published 3:29 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Moorpark, Oxnard and Ventura colleges announced new affordable bachelor degree programs to their campuses as part of the California Baccalaureate Degree Pilot Program this month.

Each four-year program will help prepare students for better jobs in the areas of biomanufacturing, science, automotive education and dental hygiene respectively.

Additional programs are also under review with cybersecurity, applied advocacy and organization and network operations all proposed across each of the colleges for potential introduction soon.

For more information on these programs visit the Ventura County community college website.

Caleb Nguyen

