Ventura Superior Court seeks civil grand jury applications

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura Superior Court seeks additional applications for this year's Ventura County Grand Jury.

Applications are due April 19 and jurors will begin a one-year term from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025 if selected.

Qualifications for selection include being a U.S citizen 18 years old or older, ability to attend meetings four or five times weekly, having sufficient knowledge of the English language and being a resident of Ventura County before July 1, 2024.

Applicants must also not be a trial juror anywhere in California, can't be discharged as a grand juror since 2023 and must not serve as an elected public official currently.

Civil Grand Jury members will review public complaints, investigate public agencies in the county, inquire about public prisons in the County, investigate special County districts and the government, prepare investigative reports and be involved in audits.

Applications must be submitted via email to jury-service@ventura.courts.ca.gov or mailed to Ventura Superior Court, Jury Services, Room 113, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, CA 93009 and must be postmarked no later than April 19.

For an application go to the Ventura Grand Jury website and for more information call 805-289-8663.