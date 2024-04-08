Caltrans announces road closure update on Highway 150 this week

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans announced a reduction of Highway 150 to a single-lane overnight this week from Monday to Friday for drainage ditchwork.

Signs will be posted and flaggers will direct alternating traffic at Villanova Road as motorists can expect delays at these times.

All work is subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues and all should be wary of construction ongoing throughout the closure.

For updates, visit the Caltrans QuickMaps feature on its website.