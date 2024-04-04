Organized burglary crew arrested Tuesday afternoon in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) arrested two suspects for their burglaries in Thousand Oaks and nearby communities and another suspect for driving with a fraudulent license plate Tuesday.

An initial report of a burglary in Thousand Oaks came in January where detectives learned of a burglary crew responsible for the incident as well as surrounding thefts in and around Ventura County, explained the VCSO.

The VCSO then received word on Tuesday that two suspects were in Calabasas and officers stopped both vehicles before arresting a 31-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man on residential burglary charges.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies also aided the VCSO with the arrest of a 26-year-old Los Angeles resident for driving under a faulty license plate.

The woman was booked into Ventura County Pre-Detention Facility with a bail of $50,000 while the 55-year-old man was booked in San Bernardino County with more charges pending in Ventura, according to the VCSO.