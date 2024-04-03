Santa Paula police officers arrest man for stealing cash Monday morning

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Santa Paula Police (SPP) officers arrested a 28-year-old man for stealing cash from Pizza Man Dan's at the 900 block of Main Street in Santa Paula Monday morning.

SPP officers responded to the burglary report after the Santa Paula resident entered the restaurant from a rear entrance and stole nearly $700 before the business opened.

Employees were in another area of the restaurant without knowledge that the burglary happened, according to the SPP.

Surveillance footage revealed the 28-year-old whom officers recognized from previous contacts to locate the business, detailed the SPP.

SPP officers then noticed him wearing the same clothes as the incident on Tuesday, later arresting him in possession of $600 in cash and a small amount of methamphetamine, both items later booked as evidence.

SPP reported that the man was arrested and booked into Ventura County Jail on Tuesday with no knowledge of his current bail amount or court date.