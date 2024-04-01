Oxnard Police arrest multiple people for firearm violations and child endangerment Friday

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) received word about possible possession of handguns from gang members at Maulhardt Rd. and Ranchita Ln. Friday afternoon.

Gang Unit officers inspected four people at a traffic stop after additional suspicion from a caller of the party's potential influence under drugs or alcohol, detailed the Oxnard Police Department (OPD).

The car attempted to escape the scene and a pursuit ensued as one 19-year-old passenger tried to flee on foot with a handgun in his possession after Gang Unit officers boxed the vehicle in, according to the OPD.

The OPD reported that the teenager was then charged with felony firearms possession, adding to an existing firearm arrest from January.

Three other passengers got out of the vehicle where OPD officers also found a 1-year-old in a car seat unattached to the car.

The OPD also reported several empty bottles of alcohol and a deflated balloon which the OPD suspects was used for inhaling hallucinogens.

A teenage passenger admitted to owning the handgun discarded from the vehicle and the 14-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm, adding to a prior firearm arrest from January, explained the OPD.

The 19-year-old driver, who is also the infant's aunt, was charged with evading and child endangerment while the infant's 21-year-old mother was also arrested for child endangerment.

The OPD encourages those with tips to submit them anonymously to the Ventura County Crime Stoppers via text at 800-222-8477.