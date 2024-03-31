Skip to Content
Ventura County

Easter Keg Hunt turns into 5 K run walk

Easter Keg Hunt brings people to local breweries
By
Published 9:23 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-An Easter Keg Hunt took place on Sunday.

Walkers, runners with their children and dogs started at Bright Spark Brewing in Ventura.

Their next stop was Topa Topa Brewing Co. on Colt St.

It was around noon so many participants stopped for beer and pizza.

Savanah Allison served as designated runner and left the tasting to their parents.

"You feel accomplished and you feel like hey I did something really cool today," said Allison.

They had just enough time to enjoy the last Sunday of the month's Grateful Jamboree before heading to the next brewery.

Participants said they went about 3 miles in the area known as Ventura's Craft Quarter.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content