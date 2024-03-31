Easter Keg Hunt turns into 5 K run walk

VENTURA, Calif.-An Easter Keg Hunt took place on Sunday.

Walkers, runners with their children and dogs started at Bright Spark Brewing in Ventura.

Their next stop was Topa Topa Brewing Co. on Colt St.

It was around noon so many participants stopped for beer and pizza.

Savanah Allison served as designated runner and left the tasting to their parents.

"You feel accomplished and you feel like hey I did something really cool today," said Allison.

They had just enough time to enjoy the last Sunday of the month's Grateful Jamboree before heading to the next brewery.

Participants said they went about 3 miles in the area known as Ventura's Craft Quarter.