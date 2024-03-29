Skip to Content
Fire crews respond to traffic collision on 300 block of Teloma Drive Thursday

City of Ventura Fire Department
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura City fire personnel responded to a traffic collision that resulted in two injuries where a car crashed into a home Thursday.

According to the City of Ventura Fire Department (VCFD), two people were trapped in a vehicle that had broken through a garage wall and electrical panels, exposing live wires.

VCFD were helped by the AMR, Ventura Police Department and Ventura Building and Safety to help both injured people out of the car within 15 minutes.

One injured person was treated at the scene and the other went to a local hospital for minor injuries, explained VCFD.

Caleb Nguyen

