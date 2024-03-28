Oxnard resident arrested for selling narcotics by Ventura County Sheriff’s Office

OXNARD, Calif. – The Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Crimes Units (VC FOCUS) arrested an Oxnard resident for selling narcotics in the city last Thursday.

VC FOCUS detectives observed the 44-year-old selling various narcotics from his vehicle near 7th St. Street and Hobson Way.

VC FOCUS officers then obtained a search warrant for the man after they viewed him over several days conducting suspected drug transactions.

Detectives then served the man his search warrant, inspected his vehicle, then found nearly two pounds of drugs and money from those sales, according to the VC FOCUS.

VC FOCUS then arrested the man on the following charges:

11351 HS- Possession for Sales of a Controlled Substance

11352 HS Sales of a Controlled Substance

11378 HS- Possession for Sales of a Dangerous Drug

11379 HS- Sales of a Dangerous Drug

The man was later booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility and remains in custody instead of a $200,000 bail. His court date is set at the Ventura County Superior Court for April 5th at 1:30 p.m., stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Ventura County's Crime Stoppers unit via phone at 800-222-8477.