Southern California Edison grants two Ventura County high school seniors 2024 scholarships

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Edison International surprised two Ventura County high school seniors with $50,000 each as 2024 Edison Scholars.

Carlos Valencia from Adolfo Camarillo High School and Cristian Rodriguez from Channel Islands High School both earned scholarships to help their respective collegiate pursuits in STEM fields.

Valencia created a Chat-GPT-style counseling program for first-generation students' class counseling, career planning and college preparation needs.

Adolfo Camarillio also honored an Edison Scholar last year as Christina Agopian was last year's recipient for the prestigious award.

Rodriguez hopes for an equitable community for disadvantaged citizens and is planning to lift other first-generation Hispanic students with similar STEM dreams.

Both seniors will pursue degrees in mechanical engineering for their higher education goals starting this fall.