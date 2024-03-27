Burglary arrest made in Thousand Oaks thanks to identified DNA evidence

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Thousand Oaks detectives used DNA evidence to reopen an April 2023 burglary cold case and later arrested the person responsible on Wednesday.

The initial incident happened on Charterwood Court where Thousand Oaks Patrol (TOP) deputies received the burglary report.

TOP deputies made an arrest this February against a 46-year-old man for a residential burglary that happened in the same place.

Detectives noticed similarities between the two robberies and used DNA evidence from both investigations to arrest the Thousand Oaks resident for both incidents, stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO).

VCSO detectives arrested the 46-year-old on one count of Residential Burglary with his bail set at $50,000. His arraignment is scheduled for March 29 at 1:30 p.m. at the Ventura Superior Court.

You can remain anonymous and submit tips to Ventura County Crime Stoppers via phone at 800-222-8477.