Two Oxnard residents arrested for firearm possession Sunday night

Published 11:21 am

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department (OPD) officers arrested two Oxnard residents for firearm possession after a traffic stop due to a vehicle code violation on Sunday night.

OPD officers searched the vehicle and found a handgun and later arrested both the driver and passengers, who was on probation, for multiple firearm violations.

The OPD advises those with information on criminal activity to submit anonymous tips to the Ventura County Crime Stoppers unit by phone at 800-222-8477 or by visiting the website.

Caleb Nguyen

