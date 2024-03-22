Sylmar man arrested on charges for sales of methamphetamine to Ventura County residents

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Crimes Unit (VC FOCUS) ended its two-month investigation by arresting a Sylmar man on charges of selling large methamphetamine quantities February 29.

VC FOCUS detectives served a search warrant at the 53-year-old's residence in Sylmar along with another ranch property in Sun Valley connected to the man.

Guns, explosives, and several narcotics were found during the search although detectives could not determine a direct connection to the arrested man and the explosive devices, stated the VC FOCUS.

The VC Focus reported it received aid from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Arson/Explosives Detail team to remove and destroy said explosives from the residence.

More arrests might still come although the 53-year-old was eventually booked to the Ventura County Pre Trial-Detention Facility for a Sales of a Dangerous Drug charge, explained the VC FOCUS.

The man was released from custody on March 2 after posting an $80,000 bail and more information about the VC FOCUS unit can be found at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office website.