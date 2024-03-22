Oxnard Police Department arrest 71-year-old man for stabbing and killing man Thursday

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police officers received a report on a stabbing victim at Plaza Park at 500 South C Street and tended to the victim of said incident Thursday afternoon.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, died from his injuries about two and a half hours after getting stabbed, according to the Oxnard Police Department (OPD).

This was despite medical personnel arriving and transporting the man to Ventura County Medical Center, explained the OPD.

Witnesses directed officers to the person thought to be responsible for the incident who remained in the area shortly after the event, according to the OPD.

A 71-year-old man was deemed responsible for the stabbing and officers later arrested the man for a misdemeanor warrant and transported him to the OPD facility, reported OPD officers.

The OPD's Violent Crimes and Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and the 71-year-old was interviewed for his role in the altercation, explained the OPD.

Detectives later determined the 71-year-old responsible for the incident but the investigation is still ongoing according to the OPD.

A $25,000 reward is available for those who provide information for potential arrests and those with such information can contact the Oxnard Police Department or Ventura County Crime Stoppers.