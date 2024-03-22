Skip to Content
Firefighters respond to gas leak at Cypress School in Newbury Park Friday morning

Ventura County Fire Department
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) personnel responded to a gas leak Friday morning at Cypress School in Newbury Park.

Students were evacuated as a precautionary measure into the school's parking lot but there was no detection of natural gas within the school, according to the VCFD.

Firefighters continue to check air quality for safety reasons and a gas company is on its way to seal and lessen the leak, stated the VCFD.

VCFD reported that all emergency responders were cleared from the scene, that the gas leak has been secured and the school day has resumed.

Caleb Nguyen

