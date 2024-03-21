Skip to Content
Ventura County

Ventura man sentenced for selling fentanyl and methamphetamines

Ventura County District Attorney's Office
Published 11:38 am

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney (VCDA) Erik Nasarenko announced a five-year, eight-month sentence for Jason Quinn Wednesday.

The 58-year-old was convicted by a jury of felony possession of fentanyl for sale and felony possession of methamphetamine for sale back in December, stated the VCDA's office.

Quinn was also found guilty of driving on a suspended or revoked license as well as being on probation when the crime was committed, according to the VCDA's office.

Ventura Police Department (VPD) officers held the Ventura resident at a traffic stop last May and narcotics were in the vehicle.

Officers later searched Quinn's residence to find packaging material for multiple narcotics, a wallet with a larger amount of cash and text messages in his cell phone about selling said narcotics, explained the VPD.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Ethel Hernandez stated, "Mr. Quinn is a serial drug offender who has continued to put the lives of Ventura County residents at risk by selling fentanyl."

Ventura County District Attorney's Office

Caleb Nguyen

