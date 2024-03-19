Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announces reopening of 1988 homicide investigation

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced the reopening of a homicide investigation from 1988 thanks to re-examining evidence.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office deputies initially responded to the report of gunshots at the 1000 block of Box Canyon Road in Simi Valley on April 16, 1988.

Officers later identified the deceased victim as Richard Smith who lived in this remote area and was 43 years old at the time of his death, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators from the Sheriff's Cold Case Unit now ask the public for assistance and anyone with information is encouraged to call Investigator Carlos Macias.

You can email Macias at carlos.macias@ventura.org or call him at 805-384-4734. and for anonymous tips, call the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.