Port Hueneme police officers arrest man on felony vandalism charges Saturday

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Port Hueneme police officers arrested a 33-year-old man for graffiti across several locations in the city early Saturday.

The Port Hueneme man sprayed painted several walls from the library down to Hueneme Road along the bike path according to Port Hueneme Police Department (PHPD).

Officers identified then arrested the man on felony vandalism charges and he was transported to the Ventura County Jail, stated the PHPD.

Anyone with further information on the incident can contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Chavez at jchavez@cityofporthueneme.org or call 805-986-6615.

Community members can choose to remain anonymous on crime reports through Ventura County's Crime Stopper organization and can visit its website here.