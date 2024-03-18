Caltrans announces Ventura County lane and ramp closures for this week

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Caltrans organization announced lane and ramp closures on Highway 101 from Faria Beach to Mussel Shoals from March 18-22.

Motorcyclists can expect delays on this stretch of the road with daytime closures all week and nighttime closures from Wednesday to Friday.

Here are the specific routes and times that each section of the road will be unavailable this week:

MON. to FRI. (3/18 to 3/22) — DAYTIME

Seacliff On-Ramp to Northbound U.S. 101 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northbound U.S. 101 Seacliff Off-Ramp — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southbound U.S. 101 Seacliff Off-Ramp — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Seacliff On-Ramp to Southbound U.S. 101 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m

WED. to THURS. (3/20 to 3/21) — OVERNIGHT

Northbound U.S. 101 Seacliff Off-Ramp — 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

One Southbound Lane of U.S. 101 — 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

FRI. (3/22) — OVERNIGHT

Northbound U.S. 101 Seacliff Off-Ramp — 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

One Southbound Lane of U.S. 101 — 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

One lane in each direction will be open overnight with fluid closure times throughout the week.

Closed lanes will be available the following morning as part of the Highway 101 Pavement Rehabilitation Project.

Weather or construction may alter these times and all should be cautious of noise, vibrations and dust that may come from these activities.

For the latest road condition updates, visit the Caltrans QuickMap website.