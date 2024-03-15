Ventura County selects new director of Resource Management Agency

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura County Executive Officer Dr. Sevet Johnson announced Robert Mullane as the new director of the Resource Management Agency (RMA) starting next month.

Mullane takes over for Kim Prillhart due to her retirement announcement after her respective 26-year political career.

Johnson expressed confidence in Mullane's selection citing his background and experience as perfect additions to the RMA.

“Robert has a strong track record with community engagement and streamlining permitting processes, making him the ideal candidate for the role,” said Dr. Sevet Johnson, County Executive Officer. “His experience working up and down the Central Coast will lend the expertise necessary to navigate complex land use issues in our region and his deep knowledge of planning and development in our state will support our residents and the best interests of our county.”

Mullane's political career includes stops in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Ojai, Carmel-by-the-Sea and Maui across his own 27 years of service, all of which he intends to use in his new role.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to work for the County of Ventura in this capacity,” said Mullane. “I look forward to working with the Resource Management Agency team, as well as the County administration, Board of Supervisors, and community to ensure that RMA is providing exceptional service and carrying forth the goals and objectives of the organization and of the County.”