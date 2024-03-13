Simi Valley Police arrest three people in liquor store burglary

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Simi Valley Police Officers responded to a burglary alarm at a Bev-Mo on 405 Cochran Street early Wednesday morning.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, a window was smashed for a break in and several bottles of various alcohol were stolen just after 1 a.m.

Simi Valley Police stated a supervisor noticed a suspicious vehicle heading eastbound on the 118 Freeway after the officers secured the premises.

The Simi Valley Police Department conducted a traffic stop at Keuhner and the 118 Freeway, then noticed many liquor bottles in the vehicle with Bev-Mo shopping baskets.

Surveillance footage then helped officers conclude similar clothing worn by those in the vehicle as they appeared on the security cameras stated Simi Valley Police Department.

Simi Valley Police Officers explained they then booked and arrested three people involved with the burglary which included a 21-year-old Long Beach woman and two 22-year-old Los Angeles men.

The Simi Valley Police Department then booked all three people for Burglary and Conspiracy.