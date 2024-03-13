Oxnard Middle College High School recognized as one of nine exemplary California dual-enrollment schools

VENTURA, Calif. – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Oxnard Middle College High School as one of nine exemplary dual enrollment schools this year.

The award identifies and recognizes schools with great programs and practices in this category as all early college and middle college high schools were encouraged to apply.

“These programs are a beacon of excellence and equitable opportunity in California’s public schools,” said Superintendent Thurmond. “Dual enrollment programs provide a unique option for public high school students who seek to accelerate their achievement, launch their careers, and access a high-quality free college education even before they walk the high school graduation stage.”

Schools needed to display strong relationships between families, community members and industry partners for the award.

Other vital aspects of the award included evidence of equity, college and district plan integration and frameworks, dual credit for high school graduation, outcome data, pathways and student supports.

The school will hold the title for two years and to read more about the award you can visit the California Exemplary Dual Enrollment Award webpage.